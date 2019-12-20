Boeing successfully launches astronaut capsule from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N successfully launched its new astronaut capsule on Friday on an unmanned debut journey to the International Space Station, a milestone test for the U.S. aerospace firm that is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities.

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, a cone-shaped pod with seven astronaut seats, blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral at 6:36 a.m. (1136 GMT) atop an Atlas V rocket from Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp's LMT.N United Launch Alliance.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette Editing by Frances Kerry)

((frances.kerry@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6136; Reuters Messaging: frances.kerry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.