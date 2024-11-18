News & Insights

Boeing Strengthens Board with Tim Buckley’s Appointment

November 18, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Boeing ( (BA) ).

The Boeing Company has announced the election of Tim Buckley, former CEO of The Vanguard Group, to its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025. Buckley will join the Finance and Governance & Public Policy committees, bringing his extensive experience in investment management and business leadership to the role. His appointment aligns with Boeing’s ongoing board refreshment efforts, enhancing expertise in areas like finance and technology, crucial for those following Boeing’s strategic developments.

