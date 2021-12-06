Boeing Stock’s Omicron-Driven Reversal May Be Overblown

Boeing (BA) stock is back on the descent following recent fears of the Omicron variant and its potential impact on the economy going into the new year.

We've all been here before, with reopening stocks taking on a brunt of the damage over fears of lockdowns and further damage to the air travel industry. Despite renewed pressures, though, Boeing stock seems to be a superb value for strong-stomached investors willing to ride out what could be another several months of turbulent times.

Fresh off a nearly 30% drop from 52-week highs, investors may have their last boarding calls into the iconic planemaker before Omicron fears have a chance to peak. Now, it's hard to gauge the potential impact of Omicron. The broader air travel industry recovery may be pushed further out.

Nonetheless, Omicron is unlikely to keep Boeing stock depressed for too long, as many longer-term positive trends (a potential order spike in China) are still underway.

At the end of the day, Boeing is one of few players in an industry with a sky-high moat protecting it. As the company gets idiosyncratic issues in order, the stage may very well be set for a solid rebound at some point down the road, possibly after Omicron fears are behind us.

For that reason, I remain incredibly bullish on Boeing stock. However, extreme volatility should be expected from a name that amplifies moves made in broader markets. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Chinese Regulators Clear 737 MAX for Lift-Off

Boeing stock got a nice boost on news that China allowed the previously-grounded 737 MAX to fly again. The plane's return to service could be followed by a pick-up in orders in China, which should act as a positive near-term mover for the stock, even with ongoing concerns over the Omicron variant.

While the post-news reaction was strong, Boeing stock is still down around 11% since the mid-November peak, thanks to the Omicron-driven sell-off. Early data from Japanese researchers suggest Omicron results in mild disease.

However, recent spread also suggests that Omicron is more contagious than the likes of the Delta variant. In any case, stocks like Boeing seem to be on the no-fly list for now if it turns out Omicron is to weigh more heavily on aircraft demand than expected initially.

The trajectory of deliveries hasn't been on the right track as of late. That said, things could change suddenly, especially as Chinese customers start submitting orders for the 737 MAX now that it's been given the green light. Could Omicron or U.S.-China trade woes get in the way? Sure, but such concerns are likely already priced in.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Boeing has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 13 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Boeing price target of $270.80 implies 31.8% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $220 per share to a high of $306 per share.

The Bottom Line on Boeing Stock

While Boeing isn't the only game in town, it may as well be. It's one of two major options, each of which needs to play its part to meet global demand. Indeed, investors should focus on the longer-term picture rather than nearer-term setbacks, like Omicron or the slow and steady slog from the depths of early-2020.

Of course, it would have been preferable if Boeing didn't shoot itself in the foot amid profound COVID-induced macro pressures.

Management may or may not require a significant shuffle at some point down the road. Regardless, demand is likely to be there when the tides turn and the time is right. With a historically depressed multiple, Boeing stock strikes me as a deep-value bargain for any long-term investor who's accustomed to extreme volatility.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette owned shares of Boeing at the time of publication.

