Boeing Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Arlington, Virginia-based The Boeing Company ( BA ) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems. With a market cap of $140.6 billion , Boeing’s operations span the Americas, Indo-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

The aircraft manufacturer has outpaced the broader market in 2025 but underperformed over the past 52 weeks. BA stock has gained 5.1% on a YTD basis and 4.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.7% dip in 2025 and 8.2% gains over the past year.

Zooming in further, Boeing has notably lagged behind the industry-focused SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s ( XAR ) 5.8% gains on a YTD basis and 23.8% surge over the past year.

After a sustained lackluster performance on the stock exchange, Boeing stock has rebounded 36.1% over the past month. Moreover, BA stock prices gained 6.1% after the release of its Q1 results on Apr. 23. The company achieved 130 commercial deliveries during the quarter, and reported a solid 17.7% year-over-year growth in revenues to $19.5 billion, exceeding the Street’s topline expectations. Meanwhile, the company has continued to incur a loss. But its non-GAAP loss per share has decreased from $1.13 in Q1 2024 to $0.49 and surpassed the consensus estimates by 68.2%. On a more positive note, Boeing’s backlog stood at $545 billion at the end of the quarter, including over 5,600 commercial airplanes.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect BA to deliver a 90.3% year-over-year improvement in adjusted loss per share to $1.97. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates once over the past four quarters, it has missed the projections on three other occasions.

Boeing holds a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when 17 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Apr. 28, Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned upgraded BA’s rating to “ Outperform ,” and raised the price target from $181 to $218.

Boeing’s mean price target of $204.50 indicates a 10% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $240 suggests a staggering 29.1% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

