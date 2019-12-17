Boeing Stock, Unilever Are Sliding but the Dow Is on Hold

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were a touch lower, pausing after a strong run catalyzed by progress in the U.S.-Chine trade negotiations.

U.S. stock futures are a little lower, pausing after a strong run catalyzed by U.S.-Chine trade negotiations.

Global stock markets are mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.2% as U.S.-China trade negotiations move forward, but in the U.K. and the U.S., the operative word is consolidation.

The FTSE 100 Index was down 0.1% after a five-day run that lifted the benchmark by more than 4%. Futures on the main U.S. stock indexes followed a similar pattern, also pausing after a five-session rally that lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 by about 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively, over that span.

Dow and S&P futures were marginally lower, while Nasdaq Composite futures were a touch higher.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares are still falling, losing another $6.79, or 2.1%, to $320.21 in premarket trading after falling 4.3% Monday. The commercial aerospace giant is temporarily halting production of its 737 MAX jet. About 400 jets have been built and parked since the second crash of the jet in a matter of months led to the world-wide grounding of the plane earlier this year.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) derives most of its revenue from Boeing. Its stock is down in premarket trading too, falling about 3.7% after dropping 1.6% Monday. Spirit shares are down about 18% since the second 737 MAX crash.

Unilever (UL) stock fell 6.1%. The consumer-goods giant said sales growth was lower than management had hoped.

And CenturyLink (CTL) stock fell about 1.7% after Morgan Stanley downgraded shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold.

On the positive side, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares gained about 1.6% after the brokerage firm BMO upgraded shares from the equivalent of Hold to Buy.

And Tallgrass Energy (TGE) agreed to be bought by affiliates of the private-equity firm Blackstone Group (BX) for $22.45 a share in cash. Tallgrass stock is up about 21% in premarket trading to $22.15 a share. Blackstone took a stake in Tallgrass earlier in 2019.

