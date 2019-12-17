Stocks

Boeing Stock, Unilever Are Sliding but the Dow Is on Hold

Contributor
Al Root
Published

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were a touch lower, pausing after a strong run catalyzed by progress in the U.S.-Chine trade negotiations.

U.S. stock futures are a little lower, pausing after a strong run catalyzed by U.S.-Chine trade negotiations.

Global stock markets are mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.2% as U.S.-China trade negotiations move forward, but in the U.K. and the U.S., the operative word is consolidation.

The FTSE 100 Index was down 0.1% after a five-day run that lifted the benchmark by more than 4%. Futures on the main U.S. stock indexes followed a similar pattern, also pausing after a five-session rally that lifted the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 by about 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively, over that span.

Dow and S&P futures were marginally lower, while Nasdaq Composite futures were a touch higher.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares are still falling, losing another $6.79, or 2.1%, to $320.21 in premarket trading after falling 4.3% Monday. The commercial aerospace giant is temporarily halting production of its 737 MAX jet. About 400 jets have been built and parked since the second crash of the jet in a matter of months led to the world-wide grounding of the plane earlier this year.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) derives most of its revenue from Boeing. Its stock is down in premarket trading too, falling about 3.7% after dropping 1.6% Monday. Spirit shares are down about 18% since the second 737 MAX crash.

Unilever (UL) stock fell 6.1%. The consumer-goods giant said sales growth was lower than management had hoped.

And CenturyLink (CTL) stock fell about 1.7% after Morgan Stanley downgraded shares from the equivalent of Buy to Hold.

On the positive side, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares gained about 1.6% after the brokerage firm BMO upgraded shares from the equivalent of Hold to Buy.

And Tallgrass Energy (TGE) agreed to be bought by affiliates of the private-equity firm Blackstone Group (BX) for $22.45 a share in cash. Tallgrass stock is up about 21% in premarket trading to $22.15 a share. Blackstone took a stake in Tallgrass earlier in 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular