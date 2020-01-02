Boeing Stock --- Not Apple --- Did the Most to Lift the Dow to a Record High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average roared to a record close to start the year. Boeing, not Apple, was the biggest contributor to the point gain even though Apple is larger and went up more. Here’s why.

4:49 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average roared ahead to start the year, up more than 330 points, or 1.2% to close at 28,868.80. That’s a record close. The first, obviously, of 2020.

While Apple (AAPL) gets most of the credit, it was Boeing (ticker: BA), the embattled commercial aerospace giant, that contributed the most points to Thursday’s gain.

That might seem odd. Apple, after all, has a market capitalization of more than $1.3 trillion, far exceeding Boeing’s $185 billion market cap. What’s more, Apple shares rose 2.4%, better than Boeing’s 2.3% rise.

The Dow, however, is a price weighted index. It weights the value of stocks in the index by share price. Not by market value or annual sales or other ways people use to create indexes. Boeing, with it’s roughly $333 share price is a bigger index weight than Apple with its $300 stock price.

There is no perfect way to construct an index and this is the way the Dow has always operated.

Six stocks in the Dow 30 fell Thursday. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Procter & Gamble (PG) shares were the biggest point decliners in the index, even though Dow (DOW) stock fell more on a percentage basis.

The Dow is up, of course, 1.2% year to date. The S&P 500 also closed at a record, up 0.8% to 3257.85.

Happy new year indeed.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.