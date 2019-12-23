Boeing Stock Is Rising After CEO Dennis Muilenburg Resigned Following 737 MAX Troubles

Boeing stock was halted this morning as the company announced that Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, who has overseen the company during it troubles with the 737 MAX, is out.

The stock has been under pressure this year as the aerospace company struggled to win the go-ahead from regulators for the grounded plane to carry passengers again.

9:21 a.m. Boeing stock rose as the company announced the exit of CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Boeing (ticker: BA) stock has been under pressure in 2019 due to the crash of two 737 MAX jets and the resulting grounding of the plane. Last week, Boeing announced that it would halt production of the jets until further notice, sending the stock to the low end of its recent trading range. Now Muilenburg is out.

“The Company also announced that Dennis A. Muilenburg has resigned from his positions as Chief Executive Officer and Board director effective immediately,” Boeing’s statement said. “Boeing Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO during the brief transition period, while Mr. Calhoun exits his non-Boeing commitments.”

The company also said its board of directors has named the current chairman, David L. Calhoun, as CEO and president, effective Jan. 13.

Muilenburg was reportedly facing criticism from the Federal Aviation Administration over his handling of the 737 MAX’s problems, according to a New York Times story.

Boeing stock, which was halted before the announcement, has gained 3% to $338 in premarket trading. It has dropped 8.2% in 2019, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 22%.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with markets. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.