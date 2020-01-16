Boeing Stock Has Yet to Crash, But It’s Losing Investors’ Trust

In 2019 Boeing (NYSE:) stock stalled out but didnÃ¢ÂÂt crash. In the last year shares in the Chicago-based aircraft maker and defense contractor are down just 6%.

Given the problems with the 737 Max, which eventually led to the , thatÃ¢ÂÂs not terrible.

Except when you consider that Airbus (OTCMKTS:), its competitor in making jet airplanes, is up 41% in the last year, and that defense contractor Lockheed Martin (NYSE:) is up 54%. There is such a thing as opportunity cost.

Or, consider what has happened to BoeingÃ¢ÂÂs best customers. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) is up just 11% in the last year. Rival Delta Air Lines (NYSE:), less reliant on BoeingÃ¢ÂÂs planes, is up almost 30%.

A is clouding BoeingÃ¢ÂÂs 2020 forecast.

Is this really, as many analysts still , a buying opportunity?

Empires Fall

The last decade has seen some of the greatest names in American business fall because of management arrogance and director cupidity. Investors in Hewlett Packard (NYSE:), General Electric (NYSE:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) have all taken huge hits because analysts and boards trusted their CEOs.

But when there is smoke at a great American company . In the case of Boeing, management consistently ignored warnings about the 737 Max. ÃÂ One employee wrote that the plane was and Ã¢ÂÂsupervised by monkeys.Ã¢ÂÂ Even as late as December, Boeing was still finding new issues.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin now says that, if U.S. growth falters in 2020, a lot of . It is continuing to lose orders and Airbus is delivering . So far $8.1 billion in Boeing orders have been canceled.

Short-Term Focus

The problems are deeper than the 737 Max.

Boeing looks set to lose the race to to a startup, SpaceX. BoeingÃ¢ÂÂs Starliner spacecraft continues to report and its design is decades out of date. All this is the result of a short-term focusÃÂ that ignored serious engineering problems.

The new CEO, David Calhoun, has been on the Boeing board for . He previously did corporate makeovers at Nielsen (NYSE:) and Caterpillar (NYSE:). Calhoun was a senior managing director at the Blackstone Group (NYSE:) but spent his early career at General ElectricÃ¢ÂÂs aviation business. He talks about listening to customers and regulators.

The better question is whether he will who deliver bad news. Calhoun needs to get rid of the yes-men and promote people who not only know their stuff but are honest about what they donÃ¢ÂÂt know. This means turning over the board of directors as well.

That doesnÃ¢ÂÂt sound like a short-term fix.

The Bottom Line on BA Stock

BoeingÃ¢ÂÂs current crisis, like those at the other companies that failed in the last decade, didnÃ¢ÂÂt happen all at once. Some say it began two decades ago, when , once its chief American rival in the jet business.

At its Jan. 16 opening price of $331.05, a market capitalization of $186 billion, BA stock is still selling for twice its sales. ItÃ¢ÂÂs held up by an $8.22 per year dividend, yielding 2.5%. A big loss booked for the second quarter means it will come nowhere near matching that dividend with earnings.

There was still nearly $8.5 billion cash on the books in September, and the company had plans to . But the rating on that debt could soon drop, making it more expensive. Its largest supplier just .

If youÃ¢ÂÂre buying BA stock to bet on a turnaround, youÃ¢ÂÂre in it too soon, and you may be paying too much. Calhoun may pull the plane out of its dive, but it wonÃ¢ÂÂt happen right away.

is a financial and technology journalist. He is the author of the environmental thriller Bridget OÃ¢ÂÂFlynn and the Bear, available at the Amazon Kindle store. Write him at ÃÂ or follow him on Twitter at @danablankenhorn. As of this writing he owned no shares in companies mentioned in this story.ÃÂ







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.