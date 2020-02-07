Boeing Stock Got a New Buy Rating. It's the First in a Long Time.

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan launched coverage of Boeing, saying investors should buy the stock now, before the 737 MAX jet is allowed to return to service.

Investors in the commercial-aerospace giant Boeing got a bit of good news as Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan launched coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and a $375 price target. He believes investors should buy now, before the grounded 737 MAX jet is allowed to carry passengers again.

It’s an unusual call. Wall Street has been growing increasingly cautious on Boeing (ticker: BA) stock as the timeline for the re-entry to service has slipped. Boeing says the plane will fly again by mid-2020, just a few months away, a view that is core to Sullivan’s call.

“The Board appointed [Dave] Calhoun as CEO to restore confidence in the company, which includes providing realistic RTS expectations,” wrote Sullivan in a Friday research report. “In our opinion, the FAA has not rejected the 737 MAX on any fundamental basis but has rather sparred with Boeing over timelines.” He believes Boeing’s proposed fixes are acceptable to regulators, who just need time to thoroughly evaluate the modifications.

(RTS is short for return to service. Aerospace isn’t so different from Wall Streeet. Insiders love acronyms.)

Before the MAX crisis, Boeing (ticker: BA) shares were popular on the Street. More the 80% of analyst covering the company rated shares the equivalent of Buy in February 2019, a month before the second MAX crash in five months led to the world-wide grounding of the jet. That level of agreement among analysts is unusual. The average buy-rating ratio for stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average is about 55%.

Now, eleven months into the MAX crisis, only about 30% of analysts rate shares the equivalent of Buy. The average target for the stock price has dropped from more than $450 to about $350.

That $100 decline represents almost $60 billion in market value. That’s what analysts have removed from their upside pricing scenarios because of MAX woes.

It works out to about 25% of Boeing’s market value before the second MAX crash. MAX jets usually account for more than half of all Boeing’s plane deliveries, but they are smaller, lower-priced jets. It’s worth remembering that Boeing has a large defense business. The 25% decline in value corresponds, very roughly, to expected profits generated by the MAX.

That math makes Boeing’s stock decline, a drop of about 20% since the second MAX crash, look logical. But it is only one way to evaluate the MAX impact. The situation, of course, is far more complicated and includes compensation to airline customers as well as families of those killed in the crashes, among other things.

Shares are down 0.7% in Friday morning trading, despite the upgrade. Over the past three months, the stock has been stuck, with a decline of 5%, while the S&P 500 has risen. Investors, it appears, are still waiting for more definitive news on the MAX and its return to service.

