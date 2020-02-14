Boeing Stock Could Hit Share Prices of $400 Before 2021

The last time I weighed in on Boeing (NYSE:), I noted that the stock Ã¢ÂÂappears to have priced in a substantial amount of fear and negativity. Many investors also believe Boeing stock has hit bottom.Ã¢ÂÂ

That was on January 17, when BA stock was trading at $321.09. At the moment, the stock is up to $345.81, and I still believe it could recover to $400 before the year is out.

Granted, it still faces headwinds from the 737 MAX issues. However, the FAA has revealed the 737 MAX is almost ready for its first test flights, and company executives believe the plane Ã¢ÂÂwill .Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre working with regulators around the world and have a little cushion in that, but thatÃ¢ÂÂs our schedule,Ã¢ÂÂ said BA commercial marketing VP Randy Tinseth.

Should that happen, BA stock could easily return to $400 a share.

Bullish Analysts Believe BA Stock Could See Lift Off Soon

Credit Suisse analyst on the stock with a hold rating. He believed the target price reflects potentially good news on the horizon.

Ã¢ÂÂWhile nothing material was revealed, the perspectives offered by the companyÃ¢ÂÂ¦left us incrementally more constructive on the name,Ã¢ÂÂ said Spingarn, adding that BA is Ã¢ÂÂentering into a positive news period.Ã¢ÂÂ

However, the BA stock does face risk if the company cannot meet its mid-2020 deadline. While that could send more cash out the door, Spingarn does note BA has plenty of cash on hand, and keeping the dividend safe is a priority.

Benchmark analyst and a price target of $375. He believes investors should buy now before passengers are allowed back on the planes. ÃÂ Ã¢ÂÂThe Board appointed [Dave] CalhounÃÂ as CEOÃÂ to restore confidence in the company, which includes providing realistic RTS [return to service] expectations,Ã¢ÂÂ wrote Sullivan. Ã¢ÂÂIn our opinion, the FAA has not rejected the 737 MAX on any fundamental basis but has rather sparred with Boeing over timelines.Ã¢ÂÂ He believes BoeingÃ¢ÂÂs proposed fixes are acceptable to regulators, who just need time to thoroughly evaluate the modifications.

Boeing Will Resume 737 MAX Production in Sign of Confidence

Boeing has plans to resume production of its grounded jets before theyÃ¢ÂÂre officially allow back in the air Ã¢ÂÂ a move that signifies the companyÃ¢ÂÂs confidence in its planes. ÃÂ The company also noted it expects for regulators to clear the aircraft for flight by mid-year. Should that happen, and major airlines start to use the planes again soon, we could see clearer skies ahead for BA stock and exhausted shareholders.

Better, Ã¢ÂÂWe anticipate that the MAX will receive an , and we expect that this event is more likely to occur sooner rather than later,Ã¢ÂÂ Morningstar recently said, as quoted by Investorplace contributor Todd Shriber. Ã¢ÂÂWe also expect that Boeing will be able to ramp up production after recertification without requiring capital expenditure beyond historical norms.Ã¢ÂÂ

The Bottom Line on BA Stock

BA shareholders should be buckled up for turbulence, but itÃ¢ÂÂs tough to ignore Boeing stock as it begins to recover from double bottom support dating back to late 2018. Should BAÃ¢ÂÂs 737 MAX return to the skies by mid-year, I strongly believe it could recover to $400 a share before 2021.

