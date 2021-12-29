Boeing Stock: Road to Recovery Will Be Rocky

As one of the most iconic business stories in the world, Boeing (NYSE: BA) needs no introduction. It is the second-largest aerospace manufacturer and the third-largest defense contractor globally.

After BA stock reached an astounding high price of $440 in February 2019 which then sported a lofty P/E unbecoming of a highly cyclical industrial stock, the stock plummeted due to the 737 scandal and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX narrow-body passenger airplanes in 2018 and 2019, government regulators and airlines around the world grounded all 737 MAX airliners.

A total of 387 aircraft were grounded. The company’s reputation, business, and financial rating has suffered after these groundings, questioning Boeing's strategy, governance, and focus on profits and cost efficiency. The company has still not fully recovered from this scandal.

I am bearish on BA stock as I believe a global economic downturn will occur in the next two to three years, which will hamper the company’s recovery earnings potential.

Financial Results

Recent years have not been kind to Boeing as 2019 revenues declined 24% largely due to the 737 crisis and then declined 24% again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic effect on air travel. Before 2019, analysts were expecting EPS of over $20 for 2020, but instead, the company reported an EPS loss of ($20.88).

The past two years of negative operating cash flow has ballooned its debt levels from $13.8 billion at the end of 2018 to $63.8 billion at the end of 2020. As of September 30, total debt stood at $60.9 billion and cash and marketable securities totaled $20 billion so liquidity appears to be sufficient at this time.

Q3 results show signs of a rebound with revenues up 8% and operating income of $329 million, which was just a 2.2% operating margin. The Commercial Airplane segment was strong with revenue growth of 24%, but the Defense, Space and Security segment declined 3%. Free cash flow was still negative a ($507) million.

The company also provided an update on the 737 MAX and stated:

“Boeing is continuing to make progress on the global safe return to service of the 737 MAX. Since the FAA's approval to return the 737 MAX to operations in November 2020, Boeing has delivered more than 195 737 MAX aircraft and airlines have returned more than 200 previously grounded airplanes to service. 31 airlines are now operating the 737 MAX, safely flying over 206,000 revenue flights totaling more than 500,000 flight hours. The 737 program is currently producing at a rate of 19 per month and continues to progress towards a production rate of 31 per month in early 2022, and the company is evaluating the timing of further rate increases.”

Valuation

Current valuations are somewhat meaningless as Boeing recovers from its many issues in recent years. It will be many years before Boeing can recover its former earnings potential. The company expects passenger traffic to return to 2019 levels in 2023-24 and then return to its long-term trend a few years thereafter, with domestic traffic leading the recovery

Some analysts think 2025 will be the first full recovery year in terms of earnings potential, from both COVID-19 and 737 issues. The last normalized EPS was in 2018 when it earned $17.85 in diluted EPS

It’s possible that number can be achieved around 2025. If no global economic recession happens by then, that would be a 16 or 17 year span of economic growth (not counting short-term COVID-19 interruptions).

That is approximately twice the historical cyclical averages. It should go without saying that Boeing does not do well in global recessions. During the 2008 economic downturn, BA stock declined over 70% from its peak.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, BA has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buy ratings and three Hold ratings assigned in the past three months. At $268.71, the average BA price target implies 30.4% upside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Tom Kerr did not own shares of any stocks mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

