Boeing, Starbucks face different problems, but similar CEO messages, WSJ says

October 28, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

While Boeing’s (BA) new boss wants to return the manufacturer to its engineering roots, Starbucks’s (SBUX) new CEO is similarly stating the chain must embrace its origins as a coffeehouse, Chip Cutter of The Wall Street Journal reports. The dual turnaround attempts playing out at the same time and in the same place, Seattle, is drawing the attention of many to see how the executives will change their organizations. While the two CEOs are facing very different problems, their playbook for fixing their respective companies is proving to be very similar so far.

