Boeing Signs MoU With Flydubai For 75, 737 MAX Airplanes

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA), a global aerospace and defense major, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an Emirati government-owned airline flydubai for 75 new orders and 75 additional options of 737 MAX purchase.

The agreement will enable flydubai to get benefits of the 737 MAX family's flexibility and commonality, while leveraging the unique size and range of the 737-8, 737-9, and 737-10 models to suit its growing business.

The 737 MAX family offers more range and greater seat capacity than previous 737 models. It is known for fuel efficiency, improved environmental performance and increased passenger comfort.

flydubai currently operates 96 Boeing 737 airplanes and the latest MoU is the fourth order. Earlier in 2023, flydubai had placed its first-ever widebody airplane order with a purchase of 30 787 Dreamliner jets.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 0.61 percent or 1.15 cents higher at $190.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

