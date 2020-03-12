Boeing shares plummet after new U.S. travel restrictions

CHICAGO, March 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Boeing Co BA.N dropped more than 16% on Thursday on increased concerns over a fallout from news of sweeping U.S. travel restrictions on Europe meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 30-day travel restrictions, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, are expected to deepen the financial misery for airlines, which are Boeing's main customers.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Marguerita Choy)

