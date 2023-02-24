Boeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt

Adds J.P. Morgan prediction on cash flow, Spirit shares

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Boeing Co BA.N fell 3.2% in premarket trading on Friday after the U.S. planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets over a documentation issue related to a fuselage component.

Boeing, while reviewing certification records, said on Thursday it "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead," leading to a pause in deliveries months after they were allowed to resume in August.

The component acts as a barrier between the pressurized interior cabin and the radome (or nose cone). It was supplied by Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, which said it was too early to assert it made the "analysis error."

Shares of Spirit were down 2.6% before the bell.

Some analysts said the latest hiccup in 787 deliveries should not result in any design changes and jets in service should continue to fly.

"An unwelcome blast from the past, but hopefully a brief one," J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman said in a note.

Deliveries of 787 are the main drivers of the $1.7 billion of year-on-year cash flow growth Boeing projects, Seifman said.

"While there are puts and takes around cash flow timing, if we simply remove any more 787 deliveries for the rest of 1H23, the cash balance drops to $6.7 billion at June 30 after $3.75 billion of upcoming debt repayments, lower than any point since the start of the MAX crisis."

The current issue is unrelated to a previous quality problem involving gaps around the forward pressure bulkhead, which was discovered by the FAA in 2021 and contributed to a delivery stoppage that lasted until August 2022.

"Our understanding is that the error is a "non-compliance" with FAA documentation requirements and not a "nonconformance" with a manufacturing specification," Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr said in a note.

Since the resumption of deliveries, production of the 787 has experienced some disruptions as the planemaker battles supply and labor shortages.

Earlier this month, Spirit said the process of retrofitting stored fuselages for the 787 jets was taking longer than expected.

