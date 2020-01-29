Boeing Shares Climb

(RTTNews) - Shares of Boeing are rising more than 2 percent in morning trade on Wednesday at $323.76. The stock has been trading in a range of $302.72 and $446.01 in the past 52 weeks.

Today, Boeing said it is focused on returning the 737 Max aircraft to service safely. The 737 Max aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March last year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.

Boeing reported a loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting impacts of the 737 MAX grounding. Quarterly revenues declined 36.8 percent. Adjusted loss per share and revenue for the quarter missed analysts' expectations.

Earlier this week, Boeing had successfully completed the first test flight of the world's longest and largest twin-engine jet, the 777X.

The company expects to deliver the first 777X in 2021. The aircraft has won 340 orders and commitments from leading carriers around the world.

