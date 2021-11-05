Companies
BA

Boeing shareholders agree to settle 737 MAX board oversight suit - WSJ

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Current and former directors of Boeing Co have agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the U.S. plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Current and former directors of Boeing Co BA.N have agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the U.S. plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

The current and former directors' insurance companies will pay about $225 million, the report added.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular