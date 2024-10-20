Boeing sells small defense surveillance unit to Thales, Reuters reports

Boeing (BA) closed a deal this month to sell a small defense subsidiary that makes surveillance equipment for the U.S. military, the company said on Sunday, as the planemaker looks to shore up its struggling finances, Reuters reports. Boeing said Digital Receiver Technology, which makes wireless equipment used by intelligence services, will be sold to Thales Defense & Security, an arm of Europe’s largest defense electronics company, Thales SA (THLLY).

