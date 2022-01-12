Boeing Selects Raytheon's Collins As Lavatory Supplier For 737

(RTTNews) - Boeing Company has selected Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX) business to be the long-term provider of next-generation lavatories for the 737 family of aircraft.

The next-generation lavatory is expected to be available on new 737 airplanes beginning in 2025, with installation available in 12 separate airplane locations and several different lavatory variations to choose from, including an accessible lavatory for passengers of all mobilities.

