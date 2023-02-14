Boeing sees travel growth as Air India prepares huge jet order

By Krishn Kaushik and Aditi Shah

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's airlines have bounced back well beyond pre-pandemic levels, Boeing said, as Air India, the country's national carrier, prepared to unveil an historic order for almost 500 new planes on Tuesday.

The U.S. planemaker forecast Indian airline capacity - the number of seats on offer and a gauge of industry confidence - to be 7% higher in the first-half of 2023 than in 2019 amid a strong rebound in the world's fastest-growing market.

Over the next 20 years, Indian passenger traffic is expected to grow by 7% annually, requiring 2,210 new planes, Boeing said in a statement during the Aero India air show.

India's former state-run carrier Air India, now owned by Tata Group, is poised to announce a deal on Tuesday for some 470 jets, worth more than $100 billion at list prices, split between Boeing and Airbus, industry and diplomatic sources said.

The widely anticipated move is expected to include a major deal for French-U.S. engine maker CFM International, co-owned by General Electric and France's Safran SAF.PA, to power more than 200 Airbus single-aisle jets included in the transaction.

None of the companies commented ahead of the announcements, which have triggered hopes of significant industrial spin-offs for local suppliers at the air show, though the commercial dealmaking is happening away from the mainly defence event.

On Monday, Boeing said it plans to invest about $24 million in India to set up a logistics centre for airplane parts to boost its footprint in the country that it considers as the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

"The Indian market is recovering rapidly and its domestic capacity has exceeded 2019 levels, with domestic traffic expected to double by the end of this decade," Dave Schulte, Boeing commercial marketing managing director for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Boeing expects 90% of India's demand for new airplanes to be for single-aisle ones like the 737 MAX and competing Airbus A320neo over the next 20 years.

On the military side of India's largest air show, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HIAE.NS said it is in talks with at least four countries to sell its light-combat aircraft.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Krishn Kaushik, writing by Sudipto Ganguly, Tim Hepher; Editing by Jamie Freed and Sharon Singleton)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.