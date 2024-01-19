News & Insights

Boeing sees no delays to plane deliveries to India because of MAX 9 issues

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 19, 2024 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Rishika Sadam and Aditi Shah for Reuters ->

HYDERABAD, India, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Boeing expects no meaningful delays of plane deliveries to India because of the MAX 9 issues, a top executive said on Friday, addressing concerns after a cabin panel on its 737 MAX 9 jet blew out in midair earlier this month.

Boeing will also focus on the quality of aircraft over numbers in India, Darren Hulst, Boeing's vice president for commercial marketing, said at the "Wings India" air show in the southern city of Hyderabad.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aditi Shah; Writing by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

