Companies
BA

Boeing sees Indian airlines raising capacity by 25% over next year

Contributor
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TERRAY SYLVESTER

Planemaker Boeing Co expects Indian airlines to boost their capacity by at least 25% over the next year as demand rebounds quickly in the world's fastest-growing major market, an executive said on Thursday.

NEW DELHI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Planemaker Boeing Co BA.N expects Indian airlines to boost their capacity by at least 25% over the next year as demand rebounds quickly in the world's fastest-growing major market, an executive said on Thursday.

"We are forecasting airlines to rebound quickly and add 25%-plus percent annual seats back into the market," Dave Schulte, the managing director for regional marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told reporters.

In the longer term, Boeing expects an annual capacity increase of 7% in India, outpacing other top high-growth markets, he added.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular