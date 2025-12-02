Markets
BA

Boeing Sees Africa Air Travel Growing 6% Annually, Fleet To Double By 2044

December 02, 2025 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday said that Africa's passenger air travel is poised for robust expansion, with traffic expected to grow 6% annually through 2044.

The company projects the continent's commercial fleet will more than double to 1,680 aircraft over the next two decades, driven by a young population, rising middle class, rapid urbanization, and major investments in airports and regional connectivity.

Boeing expects more than 1,200 new aircraft deliveries across Africa by 2044, with single-aisle jets making up 70% of that total as airlines expand domestic and short-haul international routes. Low-cost carriers, in particular, are positioned to benefit as demand increases for affordable, point-to-point travel across the continent and into Europe and the Middle East.

"Aviation is a catalyst for Africa's economic expansion and intra-continental connection," said Shahab Matin, Boeing's managing director of Commercial Marketing for the Middle East and Africa. He noted that newer, more efficient aircraft will help airlines meet rising demand while improving operating economics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.