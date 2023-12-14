Boeing Sees a Resurgence in Sales: The Kiplinger Letter

To help you understand what is going on in the aviation sector in the U.S. and globally, and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…

For now, the thaw in U.S.-China relations appears to be largely symbolic. But one likely beneficiary is Boeing. The U.S. planemaker is still waiting to resume deliveries of its popular 737 MAX jet to Chinese airlines, nearly four years after the plane was grounded following two deadly crashes that dented its reputation. Expect Beijing to clear the way for new orders of Boeing aircraft as well.

Boeing has been effectively shut out of the Chinese aircraft market since 2017 when trade tensions cost the company its appeal in China. Beijing’s ambitions to manufacture its own passenger aircraft have also eaten into Boeing’s sales, though the effort relies heavily on Western suppliers and is fraught with challenges.

Boeing continues to struggle with production issues, most recently regarding defects with the 737 MAX, limiting plane deliveries and constricting the company’s cash flow. But the planemaker remains on track to meet its year-end delivery target and has already netted 945 orders, its best showing since 2014.

