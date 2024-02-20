Boeing Secures Order For 787 Dreamliners From Thai Airways And Royal Brunei Airlines

(RTTNews) - Thai Airways has placed an order for 45 787 Dreamliners as the airline looks to modernize and grow its widebody fleet and international network, Boeing (BA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Boeing noted that Thai Airways selected the 787-9 to support its long-term strategy to renew and expand its fleet with more efficient jets, as well as open new routes to support high demand for air travel across Southeast Asia.

Thai Airways flies widebody jets - including 777s and 787s - to nearly 60 domestic and international destinations, including the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

In a separate press release, Boeing said that Royal Brunei Airlines has placed an order for four 787 Dreamliners.

Royal Brunei Airlines was the first Southeast Asian carrier to fly the 787 Dreamliner over a decade ago.

