Boeing secures more than $12 bln in financing amid 737 Max crisis - CNBC

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has secured more than $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

