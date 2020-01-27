Boeing secures more than $12 bln in financing amid 737 Max crisis - CNBC

Commodities

Boeing Co has secured more than $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/27/boeing-secures-more-than-12-billion-in-financing-to-help-weather-737-max-crisis.html on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

