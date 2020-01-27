Boeing secures financing commitments for over $12 bln - source

Boeing Co has secured financing commitments for more than $12 billion from over a dozen banks, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as financial pressures mount due to a production halt on its 737 MAX aircraft.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.