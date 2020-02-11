Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.

Most airline customers are avoiding placing fresh orders for the 737 MAX until the aircraft is cleared by regulators to fly again, leaving Boeing trailing European rival Airbus SE AIR.PA and swallowing huge monthly financial losses.

The Paris-based planemaker last week posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years, as it booked gross orders for 296 aircraft, or 274 net orders after cancellations.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Eric Johnson in Seattle; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.