Commodities

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Contributors
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Eric Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Boeing Co scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemaker's once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.

Most airline customers are avoiding placing fresh orders for the 737 MAX until the aircraft is cleared by regulators to fly again, leaving Boeing trailing European rival Airbus SE AIR.PA and swallowing huge monthly financial losses.

The Paris-based planemaker last week posted its biggest January order haul in at least 15 years, as it booked gross orders for 296 aircraft, or 274 net orders after cancellations.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Eric Johnson in Seattle; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets Companies

Latest Commodities Videos

#TradeTalks: Underlying Deflationary Pressures – Commodity Review

Jill Malandrino is joined by Peter Borish, Chief Strategist at Quad Group, to discuss deflationary pressures as well as the commodity review.

3 days ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular