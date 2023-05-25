Boeing says top end of 2023 cash flow goal 'bit pressured'

(Adds detail on 737 deliveries in paragraph 3, shares in paragraph 4)
May 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's
However, the planemaker is keeping its 2023 free cash flow forecast of $3 billion to $5 billion, CFO Brian West said at a conference organized by Wolfe Research.
Boeing has also begun to deliver "reworked" 737 jets out of
its inventory after a manufacturing snafu involving supplier
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc
Boeing's shares were up about 1% after briefly turning negative on Thursday. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | Twitter: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574)) Keywords: BOEING OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.