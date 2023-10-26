Boeing Says Southwest Airlines Orders 108 Additional 737 MAX Jets

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines increased its commitment to the 737 MAX family with an order for 108 737-7s, Boeing (BA) said in a statement.

Southwest has placed over 300 orders for the 737-7, growing its orderbook to more than 500 737 MAX jets. Once certified, the 737-7 will join the carrier's all-Boeing 737 fleet.

According to Boeing, the 737-7 has the longest range in its class, capable of flying up to 3,800 nautical miles and carrying up to 172 passengers. The enhanced environmental performance of the 737 MAX allows carriers to reduce fuel use compared to the previous generation of airplanes. The 737 MAX is also quieter, creating a smaller noise footprint than older jets it replaces.

