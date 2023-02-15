Boeing says parts shortages persist, hampering plane production

By Valerie Insinna

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's BA.N finance chief said on Wednesday the planemaker was still facing parts shortages as the supply chain remained unstable and unpredictable.

Boeing aims to increase production of its bestselling 737 MAX narrowbody jetliner from a stable rate of about 31 jets a month to 38 a month by the end of the year. The timeline for that ramp up will hinge on whether MAX suppliers are stable and ready to support that larger rate, said CFO Brian West at a Cowen conference.

"The supply chain continues to have its moments of disruption," West said. He said that operations had improved at suppliers at the tier one level, or subassemblies and systems, and that visibility of constraints had improved at tier two. components, and tier three, parts.

"We're just not there yet," West said.

West said deliveries of the MAX in February were expected to drop to the "low 20s" from 35 in January, then ramp back up to allow Boeing to meet its goal of delivering 400-450 MAX planes this year.

The 787 Dreamliner has also experienced production lags, including pauses in production due to supply chain delays at Spirit Aerosystems, which makes the forward fuselage, West said.

"Our expectation is that they will get back to that three per month and then as we move through the course of this year, be exiting the year more closer to five per month," he said.

The company intends to deliver all 100 787s in its inventory over the next two years, West said.

He added the company had confidence in its 2023 cash flow goal of $3 billion to $5 billion.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru and Valerie Insinna in Washington Editing by Shinjini Ganguli, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)

