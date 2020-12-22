Markets
BA

Boeing Says Its F/A-18 Super Hornet Can Operate From A 'ski Jump' Ramp

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Aircraft giant Boeing Co. (BA) claims that its F/A-18 Super Hornet can operate from a "ski jump" ramp, demonstrating the aircraft's suitability for India's aircraft carriers.

The company held demonstrations at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, claiming that the Super Hornet would do well with the Indian Navy's Short Takeoff but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system.

"The first successful and safe launch of the F/A-18 Super Hornet from a ski jump begins the validation process to operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers," said Ankur Kanaglekar, India Fighter Sales lead for Boeing. "The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet will not only provide superior war fighting capability to the Indian Navy but also create opportunities for cooperation in naval aviation between the United States and India."

The Indian Navy is evaluating its fighter options. If it selects the Super Hornet, it would benefit from billions of dollars invested in new technologies by the U.S. Navy and others.

"This milestone further positions the Block III Super Hornet as a versatile next-generation frontline fighter for decades to come," said Thom Breckenridge, vice president of International Sales for Strike, Surveillance and Mobility with Boeing Defense, Space & Security. "With its proven capabilities, affordable acquisition price, known low documented life-cycle costs and guaranteed delivery schedule, the Block III Super Hornet is ideally suited to meet fighter aircraft requirements of customers in India, North America and Europe."

The ski jump demonstrations follow the delivery of two Block III flight-test aircraft to the U.S. Navy in June. Boeing is on contract to deliver next-generation Block III capabilities to the U.S. Navy beginning in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular