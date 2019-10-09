Companies

Boeing says it is working with airlines on 737 structural cracks issue

Eric M. Johnson Reuters
SEATTLE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Wednesday it regretted the impact a structural cracks issue on its 737 NG jetliners was having on Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA and other carriers around the world.

The world's largest planemaker also said it was actively working with airline customers to procure parts, develop repair-and-replace plans, and provide technical support.

