Companies
BA

Boeing says 'great news' if MQ-28 drone can partner with F-35

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 27, 2023 — 06:51 pm EST

Written by Jamie Freed and Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's BA.N MQ-28 Ghost Bat fighter-like drone is designed to be an open platform and a partnership with Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N on F-35 fighter planes would be "great news", the company's defence division head said on Tuesday.

"If the F-35 is going to be its partner that is great news for me ... it is designed to do exactly that," Boeing Defense, Space and Security Chief Executive Ted Colbert told reporters on the sidelines of the Australia International Airshow.

Boeing is developing the MQ-28 Ghost Bat fighter-like drone in Australia alongside the Royal Australian Air Force, in what is the country's first homegrown combat aircraft to be manufactured in more than 50 years.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed and Renju Jose; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
LMT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.