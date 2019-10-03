Boeing Says Continues To Work Together To Form Partnership With Embraer

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA), which continues to work together to form strategic partnership with Embraer, said that it will own 80 percent of the new company, to be named Boeing Brasil - Commercial, while Embraer will hold the remaining 20 percent.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval. The two companies are actively engaged with authorities in relevant jurisdictions and have obtained a number of regulatory approvals, Boeing said in a statement.

The companies' strategic partnership has received clearance to close in the United States, following a detailed assessment by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

The European Commission recently indicated that it would open an in-depth investigation into Boeing's (BA) bid for a controlling stake in Embraer's commercial aircraft business. The companies now expect the transaction to close in early 2020.

The companies are also preparing to launch a joint venture to promote and develop markets for the multi-mission medium airlift KC-390. As per the terms of the proposed partnership, Embraer will own a 51 percent stake in the joint venture and Boeing will own the remaining 49 percent.

