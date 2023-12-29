News & Insights

Boeing says Chinese airlines resumed operating all 737 MAXs in 2023

December 29, 2023 — 12:57 am EST

Written by Sophie Yu and Lisa Barrington for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SEOUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - All Boeing BA.N 737 MAX jets operated by Chinese carriers are back in service at the end of 2023, the U.S. planemaker's China head said on Friday, nearly a year after they started returning following a global grounding in 2019.

"All China civil aviation 737 MAXs have resumed operations," Boeing China CEO Liu Qing said on Chinese social media, adding this amounted to nearly 100 planes.

Boeing last week made its first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019, a step seen as a possible prelude to the end of Beijing's freeze on 737 MAX deliveries.

Boeing has been virtually frozen out of from China since 2017 amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

A restart of MAX deliveries would represent a reset of Boeing's relationship with China and be a financial boon that would allow it to offload dozens of planes in its inventory.

