Boeing says chief lobbyist Keating has left company

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's BA.N veteran lobbyist and political strategist, Tim Keating, who helped steer the U.S. planemaker through its worst-ever crisis following fatal 737 MAX crashes, has left the company, it said on Monday.

An internal memo from Chief Executive Dave Calhoun to government operations employees, and a separate statement to media, confirmed Keating's departure and the search for a permanent replacement, but offered no explanation or further details for what appeared to be an abrupt exit.

