Boeing says ‘can’t wave a wand and clean up’ BDS contracts

11:10 EDT Boeing (BA) says ‘can’t wave a wand and clean up’ BDS contracts
- Boeing intending to maintain $10B in cash on hand, says CFO
- Boeing: Financial outlook, long-term outlook under review
- Boeing sees 1H25 cash usage, 2H25 cash positive
- Boeing sees Q4, 2025 as another use of free cash
- Boeing in process of going through portfolio, says CEO
