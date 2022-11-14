Companies
BA

Boeing says 787 operators experience wing paint peeling

Credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill

November 14, 2022 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said operators of its 787 Dreamliner jetliners have experienced paint peeling issues on wing and horizontal stabilizer surfaces due to ultraviolet radiation exposure, and asked regulators to approve its plan to address the issue.

The U.S. planemaker's interim fix involves repeated use of speed tape over affected areas and the company wants the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to approve its plan to address paint peeling by incorporating a layer of ultraviolet blocking black topcoat in between the primer and the white topcoat.

"Even though the use of speed tape has no effect on the safety of the airplane, the public could perceive an unsafe condition when seeing tape on the wing surfaces," Boeing told the FAA in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.