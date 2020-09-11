Boeing, Salt River Project Ink Renewable Energy Deal For Mesa Site

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) announced signing of a multi-year agreement with Salt River Project or SRP utility to power Boeing's Mesa site with renewable solar energy.

Under this deal, Boeing would receive power from SRP's soon-to-be-built 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant in Eloy, Arizona. Boeing's Mesa site would receive about 25% of its electricity needs from this plant over the next 15 years.

SRP's 700-acre Eloy plant, which is expected to commence operation in December 2021, is located about 50 miles from the Boeing's Mesa site. Boeing manufactures Apache helicopters and houses various corporate, commercial and defense teams at its Mesa site.

Further, Boeing aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025, and ultimately power its operations with 100% renewable energy. Two of the Boeing sites - Renton, Washington, and Charleston, South Carolina - already use 100% renewable energy.

