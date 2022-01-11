Boeing Sales Soar Driven By 737 Max, But Still Short Of Airbus

(RTTNews) - In 2021, the sales and deliveries of aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. (BA) saw an increase, helped by a higher number of people traveling all over the world. Even though the numbers came in higher, Boeing was still behind its main rival Airbus in terms of new planes. Boeing said on Tuesday that in 2021, it delivered 340 jetliners to airlines and other buyers, higher than the 157 sold in 2020. Leading the deliveries was the 737 Max, which had been grounded for around two years following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, Airbus has delivered around 8 percent higher number of planes from 2020 at 611 planes. Last year, Chicago-based Boeing received 909 gross orders for jets, more than 700 for the Max, including around 50 for budget carrier and Airbus operator Allegiant. Freighter sales were also higher in 2021, with a rise in e-commerce demand and air freight. Boeing received orders from UPS, Atlas Air, and FedEx. This was more than Airbus' total gross commercial orders of 771 in 2021. Inclusive of cancellations, Boeing's net orders came in at 479 but rose to 535, including accounting adjustments, which are adjusted based on airline financial health or other factors. The increased number of deliveries is good news for Boeing, which has been hard hit by issues like the crashes, the pandemic and other manufacturing issues.

