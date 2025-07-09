Boeing to Ride on Delivery Momentum With Strong Q2 Commercial Shipments

The Boeing Company ( BA ) is witnessing strong momentum in its commercial airplane business, backed by solid delivery numbers, making a significant rebound in terms of shipments to what were witnessed last year. Impressively, the jet giant has delivered 150 commercial airplanes in the second quarter of 2025, marking a solid leap of 63% from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher 737 shipments.

When compared with the first quarter of 2025, Boeing’s delivery performance shows clear growth. In the first quarter, the company delivered 130 commercial aircraft, which indicated year-over-year growth of 56.6%. This sequential upside was driven largely by a rise in shipments of wide-body jets, 777 and 787.

Such higher aircraft deliveries are likely to boost the near-term financial performance of Boeing Commercial Airplane (BCA), which generates almost 35% of its total revenues in the form of increased revenues and profit margins. This, in turn, should enable the company to generate positive operating cash flow in the coming days. If this momentum continues steadily, it could strengthen Boeing’s financial recovery and boost investor confidence in this stock.

How do Boeing’s Peers Stack Up?

While Boeing has shown strong delivery growth in the first half of 2025, it still faces tough competition from its arch rival, Airbus SE ( EADSY ).

Airbus delivered 63 commercial aircraft in June 2025, slightly ahead of Boeing’s 60 deliveries for the month. For the first half of 2025, Airbus delivered a total of 306 aircraft, maintaining its lead over Boeing’s 280 deliveries during the same period.

On the other hand, Embraer SA ( ERJ ), while smaller in scale, has also been generating solid delivery figures. It delivered 30 aircraft in the first quarter of 2025, up from 25 in Q1 2024. This included seven commercial jets and 23 executive jets.

The Zacks Rundown for BA

Shares of Boeing have risen 18.9% in the past year compared with the Zacks aerospace-defense industry’s growth of 17.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BA is currently trading at a forward 12-month sales multiple of 1.82X, a roughly 18% discount when stacked up with the industry average of 2.22X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s earnings per share for 2025 has improved over the past 60 days. However, the same for 2026 has moved south over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

