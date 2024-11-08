Boeing to return lost pay to staff furloughed during strike, Seattle Times says

New Boeing (BA) CEO Kelly Ortberg issued a message to staff who were furloughed during the machinists’ strike Thursday saying the company will return the pay they lost, The Seattle Times’ Dominic Gates reports. The company established rolling furloughs in September, with tens of thousands of workers asked to take off one out of every four weeks unpaid so the plane maker could preserve funds, Gates says. “I know the last few months have been difficult for our company, and for many of you personally,” Kelly wrote. “As we navigated through the work stoppage, we asked many of you to take a furlough to support our cash conservation efforts.” “Your sacrifice made a difference and helped the company bridge to this moment,” Kelly added. “We want to acknowledge your support by returning your lost pay.”

