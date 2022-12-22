Boeing resumes 777X flight testing after recent engine issue -planemaker

Companies
December 22, 2022 — 02:02 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Thursday it has resumed flight testing of its 777X after an issue with a GE9X engine prompted a halt following an inspection.

"We’re supporting GE Aerospace as they continue to assess a recent GE9X engine issue," Boeing said. "We have resumed airplane testing following our comprehensive safety process and appropriate mitigations while our supplier and technical teams continue their work."

GE GE.N said last month it was reviewing a technical issue that occurred during GE9X post-certification engineering testing of the plane that is formally as the 777-9.

