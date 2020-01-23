Boeing reschedules 777X plane's first test flight for Friday

Boeing Co said its 777X aircraft's first test flight would take place on Friday after bad weather delayed its scheduled takeoff on Thursday. Boeing said on Thursday weather or other factors could still delay the test flight.
