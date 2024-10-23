Boeing reports Q3 core EPS ($10.44), consensus ($10.52)

Reports Q3 revenue $17.84B, consensus $17.82B. “It will take time to return Boeing (BA) to its former legacy, but with the right focus and culture, we can be an iconic company and aerospace leader once again,” said Kelly Ortberg, Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer. “Going forward, we will be focused on fundamentally changing the culture, stabilizing the business, and improving program execution, while setting the foundation for the future of Boeing.”

