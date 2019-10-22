Boeing Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What To Expect.

Boeing reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Investors will want updates about some major issues facing Boeing’s 737 MAX jet.

Investors will want updates about three big issues facing Boeing’s 737 MAX jet after the company reports earnings this week.

It’s hard to imagine anything less important to investors about Boeing’s third-quarter earnings report than the actual earnings. Instead, investors will want updates about three big issues facing the commercial aerospace giant: (1) internal communications from 2016 about the design and safety approvals for the 737 MAX, (2) MAX production plans and, of course, (3) when regulators will allow the MAX to fly again.

October was always going to be a big month for Boeing (ticker: BA). After earnings, the company testifies before Congress on October 30. But the stakes were raised again last week after the release of 2016 internal communications, which call into question Boeing’s design processes. This month, shares have been battered, down almost 13%. It’s the worst monthly decline since March, when shares dropped more than 13% after the second deadly MAX crash, which led to the jet’s world-wide grounding.

Here’s what to watch for when Boeing reports numbers on October 23, before the market opens for trading, along with some recent history.

