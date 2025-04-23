Boeing Reports Core Operating Profit In Q1; Results Primarily Reflect Higher Deliveries

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA) posted a first-quarter net loss to shareholders of $123 million compared to a loss of $343 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.16 compared to a loss of $0.56. Core operating profit was $199 million compared to a loss of $388 million, last year. Core loss per share was $0.49 compared to a loss of $1.13. Analysts on average had expected the company to report a loss of $1.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenues increased to $19.5 billion from $16.6 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $19.79 billion in revenue.

The company said the results primarily reflect higher deliveries. The 737 program gradually increased production and maintains plans to reach 38 per month in the current year. The 787 program continued to stabilize production at 5 per month and still expects to increase to 7 in the current year.

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing CEO, said: "We continue to execute our plan, are seeing early positive results and remain committed to making the fundamental changes needed to fully recover the company's performance while navigating the current environment."

Shares of Boeing are up 5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.