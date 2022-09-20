Markets
BA

Boeing Reportedly Plans To Eliminate About 150 Finance Jobs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co (BA) plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the United States this year. More cuts of this kind are in the future, according to several media reports.

"The Finance team is planning for lower staffing levels as it simplifies processes, improves efficiency and shares select work with an outside partner," Boeing reported said.

The reports noted that Boeing will begin outsourcing finance and accounting jobs to Tata Consultancy of India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular