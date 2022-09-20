Boeing Reportedly Plans To Eliminate About 150 Finance Jobs

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co (BA) plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the United States this year. More cuts of this kind are in the future, according to several media reports.

"The Finance team is planning for lower staffing levels as it simplifies processes, improves efficiency and shares select work with an outside partner," Boeing reported said.

The reports noted that Boeing will begin outsourcing finance and accounting jobs to Tata Consultancy of India.

