News & Insights

Markets
BA

Boeing Reportedly To Lay Off 2,500 Workers As Part Of 17,000 Job Cuts Across Global Workforce

November 18, 2024 — 08:31 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) plans to lay off over 2,500 workers across its U.S. operations in Washington, Oregon, South Carolina, and Missouri, as part of its broader initiative to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, according to federal filings reported by Reuters.

Nearly 2,200 workers in Washington and 220 in South Carolina, where Boeing manufactures commercial airliners, will be affected.

The report said the aerospace giant began notifying impacted U.S. employees on Wednesday that they will remain on the payroll until January 17 to meet federal requirements for a 60-day notice period prior to job termination. Boeing had been expected to issue the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) by mid-November, with another round of notifications anticipated in December.

The company may also rely on workforce attrition, selective hiring, and sales of subsidiaries as additional strategies to reduce its headcount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.