Boeing Reportedly To Lay Off 2,500 Workers As Part Of 17,000 Job Cuts Across Global Workforce

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) plans to lay off over 2,500 workers across its U.S. operations in Washington, Oregon, South Carolina, and Missouri, as part of its broader initiative to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, according to federal filings reported by Reuters.

Nearly 2,200 workers in Washington and 220 in South Carolina, where Boeing manufactures commercial airliners, will be affected.

The report said the aerospace giant began notifying impacted U.S. employees on Wednesday that they will remain on the payroll until January 17 to meet federal requirements for a 60-day notice period prior to job termination. Boeing had been expected to issue the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) by mid-November, with another round of notifications anticipated in December.

The company may also rely on workforce attrition, selective hiring, and sales of subsidiaries as additional strategies to reduce its headcount.

